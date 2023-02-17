Bundle up for a bitter start this morning. Despite subzero and single digit wind chills, we will begin to warm back up later today.

Sunshine and a southwest breeze will help temperatures rebound now that high pressure has moved in. Even though moisture has moved out it left its mark and anyone driving through Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will want to continue to allow extra travel time due to recent snowfall.

In spots it could be a few degrees cooler than the 40s where there is more snowpack. Farther southeast where there is no snow, high temperatures could be a few degrees warmer than the 40s.

We will turn even warmer over the weekend but will have to deal with some wind. We will lose a few degrees into next week as our next system approaches but temperatures will not be too bad.

Stormcast has been hinting at a shower or sprinkle to the southeast with strong southerly flow but we will likely stay dry.

Moisture looks more significant in the region next week. Wet and wintry conditions still do not look promising for the Sunflower State but if this changes, we will mainly see rain with snow to the northwest.

Even if we stay dry, temperatures will still take a hit late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 29 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.