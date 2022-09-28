There are some light radar returns showing up on Storm Tracker Radar to the southwest. Keep in mind how dry it has been so any raindrops trying to reach the surface may be evaporating before reaching the ground.

There will continue to be a slim shower chance to the southwest through the day, this is also where there will be a little more cloud cover. Despite this chance of rain most of us will stay dry and sunny.

High temperatures will be cooler today while reaching the 70s and low 80s. A fall-like Wednesday for sure. If you plan to spend some time outdoors to enjoy these conditions, an easterly wind will be stronger and get up to 20 mph but it will not be too gusty.

We will warm a few more degrees after today and stay mainly dry. There will be a small rain chance during our nights over the weekend to the west but like today’s chance, they do not look promising. It is okay to set those weekend plans in stone as weather worries will remain at a minimum.

A cold front comes through next Tuesday and cools off temperatures a bit more. The front will also come through pretty dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.