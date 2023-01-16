As another system swings through the region it is not generating much moisture in the area to start the day. There may be a few sprinkles to the north through daybreak but most of us will be dry today as low pressure lifts away from us.

A breeze will also remain elevated but it will not be as gusty as how we wrapped up the weekend. A Wind Advisory was cancelled more than several hours early which is a good sign of winds expected to gradually turn lighter.

When it comes to our temperatures it will be a pleasant start to the week with another mild surge of afternoon highs in the 50s. There may be a few 40s to the northwest.

Despite the nice start to the week, a return to winter is right around the corner. Most of Tuesday stays dry but we will begin to lose some warmth. By Tuesday evening a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect to the north.

Accumulating snow is expected in this part of the area through Wednesday. Travel will likely be slick and slower.

This next system will begin as a chance of rain to the southwest late Tuesday and moisture will fill into the rest of the area through the night. There will be snow to the northwest, rain to the south and east, and we will need to watch out for a wintry mix around I-70.

This setup continues into Wednesday.

Moisture will begin to pull away from us late Wednesday and we will be drier by early Thursday.

Everyone will be colder by the middle of the week, highs drop down to the 40s and 30s. Once the cold moves in it will stick around for a while.

There will be another system to monitor over the weekend. A piece of energy will track to the south and bring another chance for rain and snow to the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: W 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 51 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.