All is quiet in the Plains. We will be under the influence of high pressure throughout much of this week. This will help keep skies fair, sunny, and dry.

Today’s weather will help ease us back into our work and school week routines. After a chilly start, expect lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s. A westerly breeze will be light.

Leftover snow and ice on the ground will continue to shrink. Visibility is in good shape this morning but is being monitored as melting could cause patchy freezing fog to form.

This possibility will need to be monitored tonight into Tuesday morning too. Many of us are currently in the 20s this morning and we will wake up to the same chill tomorrow.

A cold front comes through mainly dry Tuesday. You will notice its arrival as winds increase with some gusts possibly getting up to around 35 mph.

Temperatures will not take much of a hit as we only cool a few degrees between Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay above average for this time of year.

There is not any active weather headed our way. There have been some hints of a few flakes in Colorado that may try to sneak into Western Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. Other than that, another cold front comes through Friday and makes Saturday cooler. It will not take long for temperatures to bounce back.