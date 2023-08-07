A few showers and storms will continue to slide south early this morning. Most of us will start the day dry and things will stay that way through much of the morning and during the afternoon.

Now that the heat dome has finally broken down, high temperatures will be in the 80s.

There is another chance for storms to the west by the evening.

A few storms could be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather will be possible so a tornado cannot be ruled out, especially to the northwest.

We will dry out again by Tuesday morning. Pleasant warmth continues Tuesday afternoon and we will gain a few degrees by the middle of the week but temperatures will not be too toasty.

We will continue the trend of evening and overnight storms. There will be another chance late Tuesday.

It is important that we stay weather aware because some storms could be strong to severe.

There could be a few leftover storms Wednesday morning. Storm chances the rest of the week do not look that great and we will gain some warmth the rest of the week too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.