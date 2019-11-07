Police arrest teen saying he killed another at McAdams Park last night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say they have made an arrest connected to the shooting that killed a teenager at McAdams park Wednesday night.

Police arrested Malick Garrett, 18, on suspicions of 2nd degree murder and outstanding warrants.

The victim, Marion Wheaton, 15, of Wichita, was shot just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Ohio.

Police say their investigation revealed that Wheaton and two teenage friends walked to the area to meet with a 15-year-old boy and other unknown individuals to allegedly fight over an ongoing dispute.

As Wheaton and his friends walked in the area, they were approached by a vehicle.

Police say Garrett and a 15-year-old boy exited the vehicle, and Garrett fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking Wheaton.

During the investigation, police “recovered multiple handguns.” It is not clear whether Garrett was in possession of those handguns.

Police said they will present the case against Garrett the the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Police say this was not a random incident. They believe the 15-year-old boy who got out of the vehicle was one of the people who was part of the ongoing dispute.

Investigators say some of the people are documented gang members.

Police are looking for the vehicle, but say they don’t have much of a description.

Detectives believe there may have been more people in the park because it was early evening. They encourage those people to call and share information to help solve the case.

City leaders are speaking out about the increase in violence.

“We want that to be a gathering place, a regional park for the area,” said Brandon Johnson, city councilman. “Getting into a fight; kids do that type of thing. But, bringing guns into it, you can’t come back from that. If we fear them and we sit back and watch, things will continue to deteriorate.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

This was the 24th criminal homicide in Wichita in 2019.

A spokesperson for USD 259 confirms Wheaton was a student at West High School.

LOCATION: