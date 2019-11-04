Arrest made in connection to 72-year-old man’s homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 45-year-old man is in custody in connection to the death of 72-year-old Raymond Koob, Jr. of Wichita.

On Friday, Ricky Chavez Price was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Back in November, Koob was found in his home in the 1300 block of South Greenwood.

A 52-year-old woman went to the home to check on Koob and found him. Police said his injuries were extensive.

“His injuries were the result of someone assaulting him which led us to investigate this as a criminal homicide,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

