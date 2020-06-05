KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing Wichita woman Friday.

The whereabouts of Savanah Schneider, 23, are unknown, and authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate her.

She is described as 5’ 8”, 110 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. Savanah has an intellectual disability. Schneider was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

Authorities are concerned for her welfare. If you know the whereabouts of Savanah or see her, please call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Schneider or know about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

