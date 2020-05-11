Police need help locating Louie’s Discount Liquor burglary suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County are asking for help in identifying burglary suspects.

The burglary occurred overnight last Friday into Saturday morning at Louie’s Discount Liquor located in the 2700 block of South Hydraulic.

Police say several suspects forced entry to the business and stole cash from the tills. They also broke into a locked file cabinet in an office.

If anyone has information, Crime Stoppers is encouraging them to submit a tip by one of three ways:

Download the mobile P3 app; Submit a tip at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com; or Call 316-267-2111 Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission

