Police: Rape victim lured with fake job interview

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – Florida authorities say a convicted sex offender lured a woman into meeting him under the guise of a job interview, then sexually assaulted her.

Police said 43-year-old Jason Minton, of DeLand, is accused of drugging the woman, raping her, then dumping her outside of a restaurant.

Investigators said Minton met the victim earlier this week and told her that he was hiring a secretary and the position paid $35 per hour. They set up an interview for the next day at a restaurant in Ormond Beach.

Surveillance video from the parking lot of the River Grille restaurant shows Minton dragging an apparently incapacitated woman into his truck.

