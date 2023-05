(NewsNation) — Law enforcement is investigating an active shooter situation at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting, after calls about shots being fired came in at around 3:40 p.m.

The City of Allen tweeted that people should avoid the area around Allen Premium Outlets.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

Footage from KTVT shows shoppers streaming out of the mall. Ambulances from several neighboring cities also responded to the scene.

Allen is located in north central Texas, approximately 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. It is the fourth largest city in Collin County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.