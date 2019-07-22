Police retracing last steps of restaurant owner Chuck Giles

Gunned down outside his Northwest Wichita home. It’s a case police are actively investigating.

The victim, 55-year-old Chuck Giles, was the owner of Neighbors Restaurant.

Police say money was taken from Giles, and they believe it was a targeted attack. But they say there are still questions surrounding his death.

Outside Neighbors Restaurant, there’s no parked cars, but rather flowers, and candles. It’s a memorial for owner Chuck Giles, who was shot and killed last Friday. Loved ones say the loss, is heavy.

“My heart has been killed, I feel like I’ve been stabbed and I know it’s the same for his daughter and granddaughters,” said Connie Schrader, Chuck Giles’ girlfriend.

Investigators believe Giles left his restaurant and arrived at his residence in the 2100 block of West Columbine, when a suspect or suspects approached him, and fired several rounds.

55-year-old Giles was pronounced dead at the scene. Captain Brent Allred says they’re still conducting interviews, and collecting evidence.

“We have to go out to try to collect video evidence that we’re going to try to do over the next couple days, to try to track his whereabouts from where he left the business until he arrived at home,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police.

Neighbors say, it’s a tragedy too close to home and their thoughts go out to the family.

“We’re sorry, we’re praying for you and I know it’s going to take a long time to get over that,” said Madeline Ontiberos, Wichita.

Police could not say if anything else was taken from Giles besides money. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.