Police: Suspect in Wellington homicide turns himself in

WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a shooting death in Wellington turned himself into authorities.

Twenty-one-year-old Walter Edward Taylor III, of Wellington, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Wellington police chief Tracy Heath says Taylor is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Travis Schneider, also of Wellington. Heath says Taylor was a passenger in a car driving next to a truck driven by Schneider Wednesday in Wellington.

The two men got into an argument and Taylor fired one shot, which hit Schneider, who died at the scene. Taylor was arrested after he turned himself in. Heath says he’s not sure what the men were arguing about.

