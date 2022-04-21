Thursday will be a weather aware day. A risk of strong to severe storms will need to be monitored closely. All forms of severe weather will be possible. Including large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado.

Before storm chances rise, we will have to get through areas of dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through 9am in Central and Eastern Kansas. If your morning commute takes you through this part of the area then you will want to give yourself a few extra minutes and be sure to drive safely.

A warm front lifts over us today and you will notice an uptick in clouds and humidity. This transport of moisture will also help spark a few showers and storms. If there are any isolated severe storms the best chance will be during the late afternoon and evening rather than this morning.

Winds will not be as gusty today but that will change tomorrow. Area-wide winds Friday will reach 20 to 40+ mph. Gusts could reach as high as 60 to 70 mph.

High winds will make driving difficult and cause blowing dust which could reduce visibility. Conditions will also be pretty dry to the west before our next round of storms. This will bring fire concerns back up.

Even though Friday starts mainly dry, storms will begin to develop later in the afternoon to the west ahead of a dryline. Storms could begin to develop as early as 3pm or 4pm and will only continue to blossom through the evening.

All forms of severe weather will be possible again. As showers and storms progress eastward we will also need to keep an eye on Central Kansas during the night.

Showers and storms in the area should be weaker by the time we wake up early Saturday. However, if you have any outdoor plans you will want to have a plan B and be sure to be near a safe and sturdy shelter. As a front tracks east through the sunflower state there will likely be some redeveloping storms which could be strong to severe, especially between Central and Eastern Kansas.

There could be a few lingering showers that impact the eastern edge of the area Sunday but high pressure will build back in and this will be the start of a brief break from unsettled conditions. Temperatures will begin to cool down too after a very warm and humid start to the weekend.

Conditions will be quiet through Tuesday with less wind. We may have to monitor the mid to latter part of next week as a few impulses could spark a chance of showers and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 20-40

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.