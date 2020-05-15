Possible drowning claims Ark City child’s life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - During the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Thursday, Governor Kelly said, “Almost overnight, Kansas went from having record low to record high unemployment rates. In fact, not since the Great Depression have we seen such a sharp and sudden increase in unemployment rates. The volume of calls has overwhelmed the Kansas Department of Labor, which at one point was receiving as many as 1.5 million calls per day. Kansas is not alone; every other state in the union has seen a similar spike in call volumes and demand."

She added, “My administration has been transparent in acknowledging the issues and transparent in outlining the steps we have taken to address them. This includes being honest when we have setbacks. We have also actively reached out to legislators and the public to inform them of problems and solutions as they are implemented."