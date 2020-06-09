Shooting victim shows up at convenience store in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in south Wichita shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the call originated in the 2100 block of South Ida, but the victim showed up at the QuikTrip at Hydraulic and Wassall.

Police say a woman in her 20s said a man she knew broke out the window at the front of her home.

“There’s an unknown disturbance, we’re still trying to sort that out,” said Captain Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department. “A shot was fired. The victim who came to the house with some friends, we’re still trying to determine that, ended up driving over to the QuikTrip right here at Wassall and Hydraulic where his friends pulled him out of the car.”

Nicholson says the victim is a man in his 30s who had a gunshot wound to his lower body area. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not think any gunshots happened at QuikTrip.

“We’re talking to somebody on the 2800 block of South Ida that said she fired the shot,” said Nicholson.

He says she is the person who called 911. He says this was not a random shooting.

He said they are still very early in the investigation. They have a lot of people to interview.

LATEST STORIES: