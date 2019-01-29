Family says Brian Arterburn is back in ICU; how you can help Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wearing Blue for Brian Facebook community is asking for prayers for Brian Arterburn.

"Alright prayer warriors we need to step it up again for Brian," read a message posted to the page Saturday morning. "He is very sick right now."

Family says Arterburn is back in ICU.

Arterburn was released from the hospital last week after a setback following brain surgery.

Two years ago, officer Arterburn suffered critical injuries after being run over by Justin Terrazas while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He spent months in the hospital in Colorado and Texas before returning home to continue his recovery. He retired from the department last year.

Since the accident in February 2017, 12-year-old Dylan Merriman has kept Arterburn in his thoughts and prayers. His family has a sign out front proclaiming that Arterburn remains in their thoughts and prayers.

"Prayer is powerful because it can get people through tough times...look toward the future, think of the good not the bad," Merriman said.

Merriman got his fourth and fifth-grade classmates to write cards and letters to Arterburn the past two years. He considers Arterburn his hero, even saying thinking of Arterburn and his hardships has encouraged him to do well in school.

"He helped me get through school...he gave me encouragement to work hard," Merriman said.

Officer Steve Jerrell says the family continually needs prayers.

"This is going to be a lifetime battle as he continues to recover," Jerrell said.

Many have stopped Jerrell and asked how to help the Arterburns.

"As a law enorcement officer, its comforting to know there's still people out there, wanting to know how can we help the Arterburn family and this is two years after the incident. And he hasn't lost people's minds," Jerrell said.

The family has travel expenses and mounting medical bills.

You can make a donation to help Arterburn and his family pay for the medical bills through the Honor Adversis Foundation on their website.