Preserving history: Smoky Hill Cemetery marks graves from 1800s

Preserving history. It was a Lindsborg woman’s idea for Smoky Hill Cemetery, that through teamwork, is now a reality.

Judy Pilewski says it was several years ago that she noticed some graves, didn’t have markers. She says it was from then on, that she made it her mission, to source them.

At Smoky Hill Cemetery near Lindsborg, there’s dozens of headstones. But some dating back to the 1800s and early 1900s, are without markers. It’s history cemetery caretaker Judy Pilewski, wants to maintain.

“They were all born in the 1800s, and had immigrated from Sweden,” said Judy Pilewski, Smoky Hill Cemetery.

Pilewski says almost all of them are pioneers and their children. The discovery pushed the cemetery’s latest project to create markers for where they were missing.

“We felt like it was critical that these people be remembered in this way,” said Pilewski.

She says through a Smoky Valley Community Foundation grant, they were able to purchase 40 markers from Memorial Art in Salina. Some are already, in the cemetery.

Pilewski says the project has also helped her learn the stories of those buried here.

“The write up in the paper said that his classmates carried the little casket to the train where it was put on the train to be taken to Lindsborg,” said Pilewski.

It’s a new tradition here she hopes, continues on.

“I would hope that there would be someone coming after me like a grandson maybe, or someone who would take up that,” said Pilewski.

Pilewski also has relatives buried here, so through her research, she has also been able to learn more about them.