Prisoners attempt escape at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A number of prisoners, possibly up to fifty, managed to escape their cells in the C Cell house at Lansing Correctional Facility, a spokesperson with the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.

The prisoners are still in the cell house, and the Department of Corrections staff managed to get all their staff members out of that cell house.

The prisoners are said to have damaged prison property, but are contained to the cell house.

According to Randy Bowman with the Kansas Department of Corrections, their current goal is to monitor the situation and let the inmates tire themselves out. 

