Protesters say officer injured due to unsafe conditions inside Lansing, Kansas prison

LANSING, Kan. — Current and former employees at Lansing Correctional Facility are publically raising concerns about working conditions inside the prison. They protested across the street from the prison Friday, the second time this week.

The protest comes after a corrections officer was injured while patrolling an area inside the prison last week. The Kansas Department of Corrections said the officer was injured Nov. 3. Investigators with the department said they are looking into what happened.

The union that represents corrections officers at the prison said a male inmate assaulted the female corrections officer. The union said the victim suffered broken bones, including facial fractures.

A different woman said she quit her job as a corrections officer at the prison because she was assigned to patrol an area with more than 120 inmates, and she said she patrolled the area alone.

“People need to know how unsafe it is right outside that gate there in Lansing,” said Laura Calhoun, who worked at Lansing for nearly 25 years. She retired five months ago.

Another former employee at the prison agreed.

“People could get killed, could get beat, they could rape them with only one person in that pod,” retired First Sgt. Greg Peters said.

Peters worked at the Lansing Correctional Facility for 20 years. He retired three years ago, and since February, he’s devoted time to being a voice for workers still on the inside.

At the Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight meeting Oct. 26, Peters presented concerns about staffing shortages that he said have a clear link to safety concerns.

“On the 17 of October, they were 27 short,” Peters said.

That was just weeks before the corrections officer was attacked.