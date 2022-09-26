We have a nice day ahead to start the new work and school week. Expect plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. After a cool start this morning we will warm back up to the 80s and a few 70s will be mixed in. High temperatures will be close to average this time of year for many of us. Winds will be light too.

High pressure in the Plains will be the dominant feature that keeps us sunny and dry. Not only today but through much of this week.

Since we are not expecting any fronts or storm systems to cut through the Sunflower State, conditions will be pretty quiet. There will be some ups and downs in our temperatures but no major dips or warm ups as we stay seasonal for this time of year.

There will be some showers and storms nearby to the west late Tuesday. During the night and into Wednesday a few raindrops will try to sneak out of Colorado and into Western Kansas but the chance of this happening is low and most of us will stay dry.

Even though we still desperately need moisture at least weather worries will be at a minimum and this upcoming weekend is already looking like another nice one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 86 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: E 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.