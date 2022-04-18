There will be a few sprinkles around this morning and they will likely stay north of Wichita. While it is nice to see some moisture on Storm Tracker Radar we need a lot more to help with drought and fire concerns.

Any raindrops will clear out by the afternoon and so will any cloud cover. Highs will be a little cooler than average but still pleasant. Winds today will remain in check too. However, that will change tonight when winds begin to increase to the west.

Tuesday will be a windy day and conditions will begin to turn more unsettled as chances for showers and storms make a return to the forecast. Unfortunately, any rain tomorrow will favor Central and Eastern Kansas. So windy and mainly dry conditions mean we will need to monitor the fire threat.

At the same time we will need to monitor the potential for showers and storms through Tuesday too. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

A chance of rain and rumbles will linger through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, still favoring Central and Eastern Kansas. Late in the day Wednesday we will need to watch for some redeveloping storms east of Wichita. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a Marginal Risk of severe weather. If any severe storms develop they will be isolated.

Storm chances do not stop there, they will stick around all the way into the weekend. We have windy and warmer days ahead with highs warming into the 70s and 80s, possibly closer to the 90s by the end of the work week to the west. The week ahead will not be a washout but we will need to be weather aware should ingredients for severe storms come together.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.