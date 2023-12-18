We hit the reset button on our temperatures after another cold front came through. We will lose some of the warmth that wrapped up the weekend but at least afternoon highs will still be near the norm.

Northerly winds will switch back out of the south through the day. This will help a nice warming trend kick into gear. Afternoon highs in the 50s will be common and will get close to 60 at times.

We are currently sandwiched between two systems but high pressure will eventually break down, first allowing more clouds by mid-week and then rain chances will follow.

Showers return to the area by late Thursday and damp conditions will be on and off from there as we head into the weekend.

This next system will be crawling through the Plains and will mainly bring us a chance for rain. However, toward the end of the weekend early morning temperatures will drop down to and below freezing to the west so some snow could mix in with any rain.

A white Christmas is not looking likely this year but at least temperatures will not be too bad. It would be wise to get any last minute shopping done over the next few days so you are not doing it in wet weather.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: N/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 49 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 39 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 41 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy.