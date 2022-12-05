Expect a quiet and mild start to the week. It will be a bit cooler to the north as a front slides south. You can also expect some cloud cover and a light breeze.

Much of the moisture in the country continues to miss the Sunflower State. We will stay dry to start the new week.

After the front slides through and switches our winds out of the north, Tuesday will be a cooler day. After that, high temperatures will rebound to near 50 Wednesday and there will not be any major dips or rises as we stay near average.

When it comes to chances for moisture they will continue to be few and far between. An area of low pressure will work through the region and could bring some rain into the area late Wednesday through Thursday. We will also need to monitor the potential for some snowflakes to mix with the raindrops. This next chance for rain will favor Central and Eastern Kansas.

The system quickly pulls away by the end of the work week. Go ahead and start making those weekend plans now, it looks like it will be another good one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: S/N 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.