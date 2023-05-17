Severe storms Tuesday evening to the northwest gradually fizzled out but there was enough energy leftover to spark a few more showers and storms early this morning mainly to the southwest. This activity will continue to slide south through mid morning.

There is another chance for patchy dense fog this morning but this time, mainly for areas between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Any fog should lift by late morning and many of us will see fair skies, especially where cloud cover was stubborn yesterday. Afternoon warmth will be close to average.

Late in the afternoon and by evening, areas west will need to be weather aware. A few spotty storms will begin to move in.

These will need to be monitored initially because one or two could be strong to severe. Damaging gusts and hail are the main storm threats.

Storms should not pack as much of a punch overnight into Thursday. They will also begin to move into Central Kansas.

Thursday will be another weather aware day. The greatest risk of a strong to severe storm will be south and the threat of a tornado is low but cannot be ruled out. Areas around the Kansas/Oklahoma line will need to be monitored closely late in the day and through the evening.

Storms will flare back up and blossom across more of the area through Thursday afternoon. A cold front will be moving through and help promote this stormy activity.

The heaviest rainfall will favor southern parts of the area Thursday night into Friday. Northwest Kansas will begin to dry out.

Friday will be nearly 10 degrees cooler but it will not take long before we warm back up to and above average.

Rain and rumbles will linger through Friday but will also be on the way out at the same time. Many of us will dry out by evening.

The weekend may not be completely dry. Storm chances return to Southwest Kansas by Sunday and this may lead to some more spotty chances into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.