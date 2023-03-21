Spotty showers will stick around through this morning, mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. A disturbance will take its time moving through the Plains and will help spark more chances for moisture.

Conditions will be drier during the afternoon but there will still be some cloud cover. We will also have to continue to deal with a lot of wind as gusts approach 40 mph. However, with most of our winds still out of the south this will help many afternoon highs turn unseasonably warm.

After sundown, there will be another chance for a spotty shower or rumble of thunder. Most of the area will stay dry through the night.

Rain chances Wednesday will be minimal. The bigger mid-week weather story will be the wind, which will impact other parts of the forecast.

Windy, dry, and warmer conditions will lead to high fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for a few of our counties to the southwest but it would be wise to monitor fire concerns in the rest of the area too.

There will be more highs in the 70s on Wednesday and there will even be some cities that get close to 80! The wind will once again draw in much of this warmth.

Rain chances will be on the rise again Wednesday evening and during the night, mainly to the north. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.

This chance of rain will shift to the east and southeast by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures after Wednesday will begin to cool back down but many of us will still be close to the seasonal norm.

There will also be more chances for rain into and over the weekend but it does not look to be a washout.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 70 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 78 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: S/W 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.