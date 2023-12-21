Not much rain has arrived just yet but a few sprinkles and light showers have started to show up to the southwest.

Even though most of us are dry early this morning we will still need to allow some extra travel time due to dense fog that has developed.

As fog lifts, rain chances will rise. Showers will remain to the west through much of the morning and then begin to impact Central Kansas by the afternoon.

Rain will track to the east through the day and continue to impact Central and Eastern Kansas through the night.

Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will still be mild thanks to a southerly wind that will continue to help us out but it will not be too breezy.

Friday will be drier as system number one keeps moving away us. However, the break between systems will be brief.

Saturday starts dry for most of us but then rain chances will rise through the day. Very similar to today’s set up except rainfall will be more widespread.

Rain continues into Sunday and the cold side of system number two will begin to make its way into the area. This will cause some snow to begin to mix in with rain to the northwest.

As we head into Christmas Day if there is any snow around it will likely be in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Moisture will also be on the way out at the same time. Higher rainfall amounts upwards of 1″ or more will be found to the east while farther west will be drier.

Christmas will be colder and skies will be drier by Tuesday. Temperatures should be able to rebound later in the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.