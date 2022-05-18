TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court announced this morning it will release its decisions in cases that involve state and congressional reapportioned districts around 10:30 a.m.

The court will address Case No. 125,083: Petition of Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, to Determine Validity of Substitute for Senate Bill 563 Provisions Reapportioning State Legislative Districts, and Case No. 125,092: Faith Rivera, et al, Tom Alonzo, et al, and Susan Frick, et al, v. Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State; Michael Abbott, Wyandotte County Election Commissioner; and Jamie Shew, Douglas County Clerk.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments on state legislative maps and a congressional map. The cases are on an “expedited schedule,” according to a spokeswoman for the court.

The map, called “Ad Astra” was ruled unconstitutional in a district court. In court, opponents of the map argued that it was gerrymandered and diluted the minority voice in one of the state’s most diverse areas.