Remembering Pearl Harbor and the sacrifices 79 years later

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a lifetime of remembering for one Wichita man.

“I’ve been doing this for years,” said Vietnam Veteran James Denison. “It’s just important to remember.”

Denison did not serve years ago in Pearl Harbor. His service began in Vietnam.

But he’s been remembering those who sacrificed at Pearl Harbor for years through honor flights, rallies, talks to schools and sharing mementos with anyone who will listen.

“This is a bit of oil. And you might wonder why I’m showing you some oil off the floor,” said Dension. “But this is oil that bubbled up from one the downed ships at Pearl.”

Denison has years of memories in his basement. Scrapbooks, pictures of talks he has given and servicemembers who have told him their stories are just a small part of Denison remembering.

It’s that attack on Pearl Harbor he hopes is remembered.

“It’s something we can’t forget,” says Denison. “To those coming back it has to be remembered.”

He says they may not all be considered heroes. Many stories he has collected are those of boxers, cooks, general service men and women going about their daily lives when they were attacked.

But he considers those still being identified and brought home in recent years as genuine heroes.

“I am not one for rewriting history,” said Denison. “But heroes are the people that got left over there and have been coming home with flag-draped caskets. To me that’s the heroes.”