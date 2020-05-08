Reopening driver’s license offices: KDOR outlines plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue announced Friday that they will start to reopen driver’s license offices on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Since March 24, 2020, extensions to driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations have been made through Executive Order 20-12 signed by Governor Laura Kelly, those extensions still remain valid.

KDOR announced under Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra: A plan to reopen Kansas plan, they will undertake steps to ensure the health and well-being of all who enter the Kansas Department of Revenue offices, which will includes requiring appointments and screenings before entering offices and implementing all social distancing guidelines.

KDOR said only essential services will be conducted in reopened driver’s license offices, including:

Drivers needing to transfer a license from another state

Teen drivers receiving a license for the first time

Drivers turning 21 or turning 50 years-of-age

Applications for a new state identification card

If there is no online access to the customer or other restriction to online service apply by statute, including not having an eye exam within the last 12 months

To schedule an appointment, customers are asked to call their driver’s license office or use the already established scheduling program, Q-Flow, for offices with that availability.

Beginning on May 12, the following offices will reopen by appointment only: