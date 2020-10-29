Rising COVID cases forcing some area hospitals to add more staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ascension Via Christi is adding 50 nurses from out of state to its staff to help with rising COVID hospitalizations and relief for frontline workers.

“We saw an uptick in the region and we’ve also seen an increase in the number of patients with COVID in our hospitals nearing almost 60 this week,” said Ascension Via Christi Chief Nursing Officer, Carla Yost. “We’ve seen the emotional toll that that’s had on our staff as they’ve seen a number of deaths.”

The hospital currently has 56 COVID-19 patients. Yost said she’s seen the emotional toll the pandemic has had on staff. They are wearing personal protective equipment for long hours, working 12 to 13 hour days and even working extra shifts.

“They’ve been working extra shifts since about March and its time that we give them a little bit of rest and bring in extra help,” said Yost.

The hospital requested 25 travel nurses Wednesday and requested another 25 travel nurses today. One traveling nurse from Mobile, Alabama has been in Wichita for two weeks and decided to extend her stay.

“It’s almost like I’m just helping family, you know we are all under the same umbrella, they’re appreciative, I’m appreciative of them helping me,” said LaTya McCall.

McCall said although she was nervous about traveling to Wichita to work with COVID patients she said for her it was the right decision.

“Honestly, we don’t know where it is, but at least taking an assignment like this, you know it’s there so you just do what you need to do to prepare,” said McCall.

Yost said providing support to frontline workers is crucial and needed to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“We are here for you,” said Yost. “We want to make sure we support our frontline and give them some much needed relief, they need some additional help right now. We’re open, come to us if you are experiencing chest pain, stroke or emergency care, we will provide the care that you need in a safe environment, that’s why we are hiring these additional people.”

LATEST STORIES: