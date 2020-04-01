Live Now
President Trump and coronavirus task force briefing and updates on social distancing
Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita confirms veteran’s death from COVID-19

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Veteran patient in their 70s died March 29, 2020, at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas due to complications from Covid-19 — the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita confirmed Tuesday.

The VA stated that they have proactively implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for each Veteran, visitor, and employee.  These measures include multi-channel outreach to Veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, as well as protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans can find more information on COVID-19 by clicking here.

