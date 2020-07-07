Salina City Commission passes Mandatory Face Mask Ordinance, starting Thursday

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina City Commissioners voted Tuesday to enact an

ordinance to require the wearing of masks or other face coverings due to the

ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The local order is nearly identical to Governor Laura Kelly’s state executive order.

The ordinance (No. 20-11034) mandates that face coverings are worn when

individuals are in any public space where social distancing of six feet at all times is

not possible. It also requires that all businesses, organizations and non-profit

associations in Salina must require employees, customers, visitors, members, or

members of the public to wear a mask or other face-covering when in a facility

managed by the business or organization.

This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption and

publication once in the official city newspaper, the Salina Journal, which is

anticipated to be Thursday, July 9. The mask requirement will remain in place until

repealed by the City Commission.

The following individuals are exempt:

~ Individuals who are five years or under (children two years and under in

particular should not wear a face covering because of the risk of

suffocation)

~ Individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability

that prevents wearing a face covering

~ Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or individuals who are

communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the

ability to see the mouth if essential for communication

~ Individuals for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the

person related to their work (as determined by local, state or federal

regulators or workplace safety guidelines)

~ Individuals who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which

temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service

~ Individuals who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that

offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided

they maintain a six-foot distance between individuals (not including

individuals who reside together or are seated together) with only infrequent

or incidental moments of closer proximity

~ Athletes who are engaged in an organized sports activity that allows

athletes to maintain a six-foot distance from others with only infrequent or

incidental moments of closer proximity

~ Individuals who are engaged in an activity that a professional or recreational

association, regulatory entity, medical association, or other public health

oriented entity has determined cannot be safely conducted while wearing a

mask or other face covering

~ Individuals engaged in an activity or event held or managed by the Kansas

Legislature

~ Individuals engaged in a court-related proceeding held or managed by the

Kansas Judiciary

~ Individuals engaged in any lawful activity during which wearing a mask or

other face-covering is prohibited by law

Any person, business, organization, or non-profit association violating the provisions

of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of no less

than twenty-five ($25.00) dollars upon a first violation, a fine of no less than fifty

($50.00) dollars upon a second violation, and a fine of no less than one hundred

($100.00) dollars upon a third or subsequent violation. Each occurrence of a

violation of this ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct violation.

Violations of the ordinance can be reported by calling the Salina Police Department’s non-emergency line at (785) 826-7210. 9-1-1 should be reserved for emergency calls only.

The City of Salina is asking for voluntarily compliance for this new ordinance. Calls for service are prioritized, and it is likely there will be a delay in response as other higher priority calls will be handled first.

To view the mask ordinance in Salina, click here.



