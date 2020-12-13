Salina Police officer stabbed early Sunday morning

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Salina Police Department’s Facebook page, just after midnight on Sunday, an officer was attempting to make an arrest in the 2100 block of Meadowlark.

A physical confrontation ensued and the officer was stabbed in his torso with a knife by the suspect. The suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended.

The officer was transported to Salina Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released. The officer will make a full recovery.

Miguel Alberto Tostado was accused of Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer and other felony charges. He is being held at the Saline County Jail.