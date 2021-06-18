School bus involved in crash in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A bus carrying kids was in a crash with a pickup truck at 21st Street and Ridge Road around 3:40 p.m. Friday, according to preliminary police reports.

Those initial police reports indicated at least two children had minor injuries in the crash.

The bus, provided by First Student, was transporting children to and from a field trip. The kids on the bus were then taken to the Extension office at 21st and Ridge while parents were being notified, according to a USD 250 official.

KSN will continue to follow this story and bring updates when they become available.