Screen fatigue for student learning remains a challenge

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Screen fatigue is real and some teachers are working to overcome the distance learning challenge.

“This is a great tool to see which kids are paying attention and still doing the work,” said math teacher Lydia Villalobos at Wichita South High. “And if a student is getting a lot of things wrong in a row I will call them and say it looks like you’re not understanding this. Can I help you?”

Lydia says kids in the classroom again will help cut down on the screen fatigue.

Krisiti Raehpour teaches social studies at South High.

“Structure and consistency helps,” said Raehpour. “But mix it up.”

Psychologists say mixing it up can be a good idea to fight that screen stare kids get from looking at the same thing all day. But sometimes kids will respond to reminders.

“So kids can sustain attention for things that really appeal to them,” said Psychologist Molly Allen. “However it’s important that we don’t make education into all these flashing colors and lights and be like a really cool video.”

With the hybrid learning model coming to USD 259 some school leaders say they only have a handful of students that will be remote learning.

Still there will be kids remote learning.

“Well kids have gotten better at remote,” said Raehpour. “I like to do discussions as best I can. The kids are kind of shy over cameras though. I will do the “give me a thumbs up” or “raise your hand” a virtual hand. Just to get them more engaged. It helps me to get them interactive.”

Screens will continue to cause fatigue and some say the creative approach to learning will have to continue with some kids still remote learning.

“So yeah you have to hit the reset button by getting up,” said Dr. Allen. “And doing something physical or shifting to a different kind of a task for a little while just so you get that mindset shift.”