Search continues for missing person at Osage Dam south of Augusta

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KNSW) – Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet confirmed Wednesday evening that ‘a group of kids were at the Osage Dam when one of them said he was going to walk across the Osage Dam’ –and apparently fell in. He has not been seen since.  

The incident happened in Butler County south of Augusta around 7:30 p.m. The sheriff has not confirmed if the missing person is a child or an adult.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. 

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories