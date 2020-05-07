Search continues for missing person at Osage Dam south of Augusta

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KNSW) – Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet confirmed Wednesday evening that ‘a group of kids were at the Osage Dam when one of them said he was going to walk across the Osage Dam’ –and apparently fell in. He has not been seen since.

The incident happened in Butler County south of Augusta around 7:30 p.m. The sheriff has not confirmed if the missing person is a child or an adult.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

