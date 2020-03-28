1  of  90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sec. Norman predicts cases could hit 1,000 before coronavirus outbreak peaks in Kansas

Top Stories

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top doctor expects coronavirus cases to peak in April.

On Friday, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said he projects cases will continue to go up in the state for about another four weeks.

“We’re probably going to see the coronavirus peak out in the state of Kansas probably in the middle of April, maybe as late as the 24th, or the end of April,” Dr. Norman said.

He said it has been difficult in trying to pinpoint what the virus will do with limited testing happening in the state. But as time goes on, projections become clearer.

“We’re getting better all the time at these forecasts,” Dr. Norman said.

He said the total number of cases in the state might be about 1,000 when it peaks out.

“We’re getting a better feeling for how is this disease acting, what are the spread dynamics, and then importantly, what do we do about it,” Dr. Norman said.

He said health officials are learning from other states and how they are handling large outbreaks like in Washington and New York.

The state is still looking to get more tests and protective equipment to combat the virus. That includes masks, gowns, and gloves from the federal government and private manufacturers.

Dr. Norman said people must remain vigilant and keep social distancing, and numbers eventually will eventually go down.

