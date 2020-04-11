Second confirmed COVID-19 case in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Stevens County Health Department announced a second confirmed COVID-19 case Friday.

The Stevens County Health Department said this second confirmed case is unrelated to the first case.

The Health Department is asking everyone to limit their outings to essential travel only.

