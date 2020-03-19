Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Health Department has received confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirming a second case of COVID-19 in Butler County Thursday.

The case was identified with testing sent to KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories (KHEL). The case is in a Butler County woman in her 60s who had traveled within the United States. The local health department has identified all contacts she contacted while she was infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The patient is in isolation. No other information will be provided about the patient. The local health department stresses the message from Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary of Health and Environment “Kansans should remain vigilant. It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.” People should exercise vigilance when attending any public gatherings, particularly those people over age 60 and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions.