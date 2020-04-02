Second positive COVID-19 case in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Health Department received confirmation of a 2nd COVID-19 case in Sumner County Thursday.
The patient is a woman in her fifties who resides in the northern part of the county. She has been in quarantine. All contacts have been identified and contacted.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- First positive COVID-19 case in Marion County
- 2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic
- Sedgwick County sheriff to discuss county’s latest homicide
- Dexter Dennis declares for 2020 NBA Draft, keeps options open to return to WSU
- Chiefs’ Reid plotting Super Bowl defense from his basement