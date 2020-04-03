Sedgwick County dedicates phone number and webpage to ‘stay at home’ violation complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County officials released a phone number and website Thursday dedicated to reporting violations of Governor Kelly’s stay at home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sedgwick County residents can now call the County’s Complaint line, (316) 660-9000 or visit the County’s Stay At Home Order Reporting page on their website.

Wichita mayor, Brandon Whipple said on Thursday, “The spirit of the law is to stay safe, it’s to keep people safe, and stop the spread of this thing — so that our vulnerable population won’t feel the worst of it,” reminding people to follow the governor’s order to stop the spread of COVID-19.