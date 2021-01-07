Sedgwick County Health Department seeks volunteers

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –Sedgwick County needs volunteers to help give the COVID vaccine.

We are still in phase one of vaccine distribution but Sedgwick county health officials are currently preparing for the next phases and in the process are looking for some help.

Volunteers like retired nurse Jane Weiler said she feels like she is apart of something special.

“It just feels very heartwarming and people are so grateful some people cry when they get their first shot,” said Weiler.

Jane Weiler retired last year from Newman University where she was a nursing professor. She said helping during the pandemic is something she has always wanted to do.

“It’s great to be able to come out and help and also see students that I had in the past come through as healthcare works. It’s just a really rewarding experience,” said Weiler.

“We have volunteers wanting to come back because the experience is just so rewarding and it’s the first thing and really only thing that’s positive about COVID,” said Adrienne Byrne, with the Sedgwick County health department.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said her staff can’t do it alone.

“Sometimes it’s hard to have enough staff, because they’re doing other jobs in the health department and there’s not always available people to hire so volunteers are just very important,” said Byrne.

Byrne said even if you don’t have a health background you can still volunteer she says they will continue to need help until the end of summer.

If you would like to volunteer contact MRC@sedgwick.gov.