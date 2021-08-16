Sedgwick County names interim EMSS medical director

Sedgwick County, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has named Dr. Kevin Brinker as the Interim EMSS Medical Director, on a part-time basis.

According to Sedgwick County, Brinker previously worked with Sedgwick County EMS from 1985-1999, first as an EMT, and then as a paramedic. He rose to the rank of Captain (equivalent to the current Shift Commander position), before attending medical school.

Dr. Brinker graduated from Friends University (Wichita, KS) in 1996 with a bachelor’s in Biology/Chemistry according to the county. He also graduated from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (formally Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine) with his medical degree in 2005.

Dr. Brinker currently practices in both Newton Medical Center and Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Emergency Rooms.

He will serve in this role while Sedgwick County conducts a national search for a permanent director.