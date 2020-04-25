Sedgwick County reports Covid-19 cluster at car dealership, possible public exposure

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department and Mel Hambelton Ford of Wichita confirmed Friday a cluster of five COVID-19 cases at the car dealership located at 11625 W. Kellogg Drive, Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Health Department said there is concern that a number of people in the general population may have potentially been exposed to a staff member with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County while contagious.

To prevent further spread of the disease, the Health Department is asking anyone that visited the business between the following dates and times to please call (316) 660-7300 or United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 for further evaluation:

Friday, April 17, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday, April 20, between 8 a.m. and noon

“Mel Hambelton Ford always has their employees and their customers best interest at heart,” said Lisa Hambelton, owner. “Navigating COVID-19 has been difficult and we have taken the appropriate measures necessary to keep our employees and customers safe. We have worked closely with the Sedgwick County Health Department to make the best decisions possible regarding COVID-19 cases. In every instance we have sought out the advice from the experts and followed it at all times.”

Anyone who visited Mel Hambelton Ford during the dates and times listed above, is asked to call (316) 660-7300. The Health Department will ask the caller a series of questions to determine whether or not they may have been in close contact with the employee. All close contacts can be swabbed and tested for COVID-19 at no charge by the Health Department.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever (100.4° or higher), cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath. For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.