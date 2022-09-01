Remnants of yesterday’s storms are still around but most of us will start the day dry. While a shower or storm cannot be ruled out this morning, it will mainly be during the afternoon and evening hours again when we will have another spotty storm chance today.

Most of us will miss out on this next chance but those that are lucky enough to get some moisture could experience brief heavy rainfall and lightning. Severe weather is not expected. Rain should gradually fizzle out into the early part of the overnight.

There is a better chance for scattered showers and storms Friday. Storms will move in from the north by midday and it will be this initial batch that we will need to keep a close eye on.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather includes a handful of our counties to the north where initial storms are expected to impact the area. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats should there be isolated severe storms.

Scattered showers and storms will be around during the rest of the afternoon and into the early part of the evening. Rain will fizzle out again into the overnight.

Despite now being in September, it is still going to feel a lot like summer out there. Highs in the 90s will be widespread.

We can expect some slightly cooler temperatures over the holiday weekend but upper 80s will be the coolest it will get. There will also be a slim chance for rain mainly to the south and east of the area.

Even though moisture will be nearby most of us will be dry through Labor Day Weekend. We will be locked into another dry pattern early next week with temperatures staying warm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 66 Wind: S/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.