Seven magnitude earthquake hits Japan Saturday morning

TOKYO (AP) – The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has shaken the northeastern coast near Fukushima.

USGS mapping confirms the magnitude to be at least 7.0 and registered 90 kilometers east, northeast of Namie, Japan.

We are awaiting updates on damages, if any, and the depth and duration of the earthquake.

The earthquake epicenter is off the coast of the Fukushima Prefecture which was also the site of a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousand at that time.

KSN is tracking this story and will bring updates to you here as they become available.

