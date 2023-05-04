Some of us are off to a stormy start this morning. A stronger storm capable of small hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

A greater severe risk unfolds later this afternoon and evening. The threat of an isolated tornado or two lines up with the Slight Risk for areas south and into Northern Oklahoma. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will also be storm threats.

Storms that have developed this morning will slowly drift east through this morning. It is important to stay weather aware as we head into the afternoon. New storms will begin to develop to the south and southwest and this will be the start of a busy rest of the day.

Scattered showers and storms will likely stick around through the evening. Storm strength and severity will need to continue to be monitored.

The severe risk and storm coverage should gradually wind down through the overnight. The wet and stormy weather will not impact temperatures that much. We will be pleasantly warm again in the 70s and a few spots may sneak into the low 80s.

Temperatures will not be too chilly to start Friday in the 40s and 50s and most of us will start the day drier too. Not much rain is expected most of the day but a portion of the area will need to be weather aware again.

An isolated severe storm risk includes our Southwest Nebraska counties. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

A strong to severe storm could skim areas around the Kansas/Nebraska line to the northwest. Timing for this chance is later in the afternoon and evening.

The severe risk will wind down once we get into the overnight. Active weather takes a break Saturday but it will be a toasty day if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the 80s to the low 90s.

Storm chances return Sunday and next week is looking unsettled too with daily chances that will need to be monitored.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.