Showers and storms are on the way out with the majority of the rain impacting southern portions of the area. Most of this activity will wrap up by sunrise.

As we dry out our temperatures will rise into the 80s and 90s. There is a cold front that is sitting across the area and it will take the next 24 hours before it completely sinks to our south. This will cool down temperatures even more for Friday.

Conditions will stay unsettled today despite an early drying trend. By late afternoon more storms will move in from the northwest and this will kick off our next severe risk. All forms of severe weather will be possible through the evening as storms spread through the area. The greatest risk will be to the west and southwest where a tornado cannot be ruled out.

In addition to severe weather there is also a threat of flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued to the west due to recent heavy rainfall and more on the way.

Showers and storms will move out early Friday to the east and southeast. There is a small chance for a shower or storm to redevelop late in the day but the start of and bulk of our weekend is looking mainly dry, especially next week when temperatures start to heat back up after a nice cooldown.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.