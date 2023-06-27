Central Kansas storms early this morning stretch all the way into Southwest Nebraska. There have been a few warnings for 60 mph gusts and hail up to the size of quarters and half dollars. This activity will track to the east through mid-morning.

Once we dry out there could be a trailing shower midday and into the afternoon, but this will not keep us from heating back up. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s under partly cloudy skies. A southerly breeze will also draw in some moisture and make the hottest part of the afternoon feel humid.

As we break a sweat we will also need to be weather aware. More strong to severe storms will be possible later today with the greatest risk across the southern half of the area. All forms of severe weather are on the table with damaging wind gusts taking the top spot. We are anticipating a large swath of gusts up to 60 to 70+ mph.

Storms will get going after 3pm to the southwest. This chance of severe weather will only rise as we head into the evening.

Storms will form into a complex and track to the east through the evening, still favoring the southern half of the area.

Much of this activity should wrap up during the overnight with just a few trailing showers around by the time the morning news starts.

Then we will have to put extra effort into staying cool for the two hottest days of the week. If you are required to spend extended periods of time outdoors, please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks (inside if possible).

There will continue to be some spotty rain chances thrown in with the heat. A few waves of spotty showers will move through between Wednesday and Thursday.

There could be a stronger storm to the north Thursday night.

The holiday weekend will not be a washout but skies will be unsettled and storms will be around times. It will also not be as hot as Wednesday and Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.